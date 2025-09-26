‘Bout To Go To Jail – Escambia Felon Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Charge

A previously convicted Escambia County felon that posted a video that he was “bout to go to jail” has pleaded guilty to a federal firearm charge.

Earl Vincent Hudgins III, 32, pleaded guilty in federal court for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Court documents reflect that on February 16, 2025, Hudgins was driving a vehicle when he was stopped for a traffic infraction. A subsequent search uncovered an AR-style firearm loaded with 15 rounds of .300 caliber ammunition, which he was prohibited from possessing as a convicted felon. Later, law enforcement identified multiple posts on Hudgins’ social media showing him in possession of the same firearm that was located during the traffic stop. Hudgins also posted a video during the traffic stop which was captioned, “Bout to go to jail.”

Hudgins faces up to fifteen years’ in federal prison when he is sentenced on December 16.