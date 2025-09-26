‘Bout To Go To Jail – Escambia Felon Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Charge

September 26, 2025

A previously convicted Escambia County felon that posted a video that he was “bout to go to jail” has pleaded guilty to a federal firearm charge.

Earl Vincent Hudgins III, 32, pleaded guilty in federal court for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Court documents reflect that on February 16, 2025, Hudgins was driving a vehicle when he was stopped for a traffic infraction. A subsequent search uncovered an AR-style firearm loaded with 15 rounds of .300 caliber ammunition, which he was prohibited from possessing as a convicted felon. Later, law enforcement identified multiple posts on Hudgins’ social media showing him in possession of the same firearm that was located during the traffic stop. Hudgins also posted a video during the traffic stop which was captioned, “Bout to go to jail.”

Hudgins faces up to fifteen years’ in federal prison when he is sentenced on December 16.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 