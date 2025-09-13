Blue Wahoos Blank Clingstones

witten by Bill Vilona

The Blue Wahoos on Friday attracted their most energized crowd of recent homestands. The ballclub produced a performance to match.

Excelling on the mound, at the plate and turning four double plays, the Blue Wahoos cruised to 6-0 victory against the Columbus Clingstones to even the series and delight a near capacity crowd of 5,037 at the bayfront stadium.

With a roster of mostly newcomers, it was a game which resembled wins in the first month of the season. This one evened the series at 2-2 and gave the Blue Wahoos (67-69) a chance to extend a streak of non-losing seasons to nine consecutive years.

On a night when the Blue Wahoos honored the legacy of military legend Gen. Daniel “Chappie” James Jr., a Pensacola native who grew up in the community and rose to become the first African-American four-star general in the U.S. Armed Forces, the game was a crisp 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Fans were provided a Chappie James bobblehead designed with his combat flight uniform with the U.S. Air Force. His grandchildren were part of a contingent of connections attending the game.

Like they’ve done so often in the past couple weeks, the Blue Wahoos scored the game’s first runs. With two out, Michael Snyder reached on a fielding error, Dub Gleed singled and Fenwick Trimble drove both runners home with a double.

In the fourth inning, Payton Green singled, then Gage Miller blasted a line drive over the left field wall for a 4-0 lead.

Meanwhile, on the mound, starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr delivered his fourth-consecutive strong outing. He worked four innings, allowed three hits, two walks and struck out four batters. Luis Palacios followed with three hitless innings and four strikeouts to earn his fourth win.

Newcomer reliever Chase Centala pitched the final two innings, allowing just one hit.

The Blue Wahoos added more cushion in the seventh inning on run-scoring singles by Snyder and Trimble.

On Saturday, former Atlanta Braves starter Ian Anderson is scheduled to start for Columbus against the Blue Wahoos’ Jacob Miller on the final fireworks night of the season.

GAME NOTABLES

— The first 1,000 people through the gates Friday received the Chappie James Bobblehead. Three members of the James’ extended family, grandson Frank Berry, great-granddaughter Avalon James, along with a great-nephew, threw out ceremonial first pitches. A video on the Chappie James Flight Academy was shown on the stadium videoboard.

— There were a total of 13 ceremonial first pitches on Friday night.

— In a fitting, decorative touch, Blue Wahoos head groundskeeper Willie Lawrence painted four stars with a blue background behind home plate to symbolize the night honoring Chappie James.

— Only five players on Friday night’s roster, pitchers Evan Fitterer, Jacob Millier, Orlando Ortiz-Mayr and Luis Palacios, along with catcher Sam Praytor, remain from the opening-night roster on April 4. So far, 66 different players have worn Blue Wahoos uniforms this season. The club record is 67, set in 2019 – the only season as a Minnesota Twins affiliate – but that year included five players on injury rehab assignments from the Twins.

