Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show Delayed By A Week To November 14-15

The upcoming Naval Air Station Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow has been delayed by a week, now rescheduled for November 14 and 15.

It was originally scheduled for November 7 and 8, but the change was made to allow the Blue Angels to perform at another event celebrating the 250th birthday of the Navy.

Pictured: The 2024 Blue Angels Homecoming Show. NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.