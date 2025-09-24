Arthur Odom Elected Flomaton Mayor In Runoff

In a runoff election Tuesday, Arthur Odom was elected as the next mayor of Flomaton.

With 217 votes, Odom defeated incumbent Jim Johnson who had 178 votes.

“Thank you to the people of Flomaton for placing your trust in me. I am honored and humbled to accept this responsibility as your mayor.” Odom said. “With your encouragement, hard work, ideas, and support, we ran not just to win, but to serve and to uplift our community.”

“Flomaton is more than a town—it’s home. Our families, our history, and our shared values define us. I promise to uphold those traditions while also welcoming fresh opportunities,” Odom said.

“I want to take a moment to sincerely thank each and every one of you for your vote of confidence and support throughout this campaign. Although the outcome wasn’t what we had hoped for, it has truly been an honor to serve the citizens of Flomaton over the years,” Johnson said Tuesday night. “Congratulations to our new mayor, I wish you all the best as you take on this important role. Flomaton is a wonderful community, and I’m confident it will continue to grow and succeed.”

“Thank you again for the opportunity to serve, for your trust, and for the many friendships that have meant so much to me. This may be the end of a chapter, but it’s certainly not the end of my dedication to Flomaton,” Johnson added.