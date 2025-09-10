Armed Escambia Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearms And Narcotics Possession

An Escambia County man has pleaded guilty to federal firearm possession and narcotics charges.

Terrance Josiah Fasold, 31, pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents state that law enforcement was investigating Fasold regarding a stolen firearm. Law enforcement located Fasold at the Red Roof Inn in Pensacola, Florida. Fasold fled from law enforcement and discarded a bag containing more than 40 grams of fentanyl. A search of Fasold’s hotel room was conducted and law enforcement located more fentanyl, as well as cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and several loaded firearms. Fasold is a convicted felon and has multiple prior felony convictions for drug related offenses.

Fasold faces up to life imprisonment, and a lifetime of supervision upon release.

“I deeply appreciate the hard work by our state and federal law enforcement partners to get this violent drug trafficker off our streets,” said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida John P. Heekin.

The case involved a joint investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jessica S. Etherton.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 19, 2025, at 3:00pm at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola before United States District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, II.