Alabama Grocery Tax Decreases Monday

September 1, 2025

Shoppers in Alabama will get a little savings on groceries beginning today.

Alabama’s grocery tax decreases from 3% to 2% on Monday under a house bill signed by Gov. Kay Ivey in May.

But that’s not all you will pay. County and municipal taxes will remain the same. That means in Atmore, for example, you’ll pay the 2% state tax on groceries, plus 2% Escambia County tax, plus 4% Atmore city tax — that’s a total of 8% tax on groceries in Atmore as of Monday. A $100 grocery purchase in Atmore would mean $8 in tax.

There is no tax on groceries in Florida.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 