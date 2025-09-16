A New Chapter: Ernest Ward Middle PTE Puts Students First

The Ernest Ward Middle School PTE (Parents and Teachers of Eagles) is shifting its focus to students and community involvement.

“We are shifting our focus to students,” PTE President Tristan Long said during the group’s meeting at the school.

He said that previously the PTE focused about half on students and half on staff, but they plan to focus at least 70% of their funding on students. They are also looking to improve community partnerships and prepare financially to perhaps fund student organizations.

The group also aims to find ways to bring families and students together at the school for events, while also improving volunteerism.

“More than money, they need hands,” Principal Tyvanna Boulanger said.

The EWMS PTE was recently recognized as a 501(c)(3) charity by the IRS, making all donations and business sponsorships tax deductible.

For more information on the PTE at Ernest Ward, visit their Facebook page.

At Monday’s meeting, the group also adopted bylaws and a code of ethics.

Pictured top: Ernest Ward Middle School PTE President Triston Long and Vice President Tabitha Schoonover at Monday’s meeting. Other board members attended by video. Pictured below (L-R): EWMS Assistant Principal Rodney Drish, Escambia County Public Schools Director of Middle School Education Dr. Michael Roberts, and EWMS Principal Tyvanna Boulanger. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.