A Clean Sweep: Tate Volleyball Defeats Pine Forest In Straight Sets

On a successful Wednesday evening at home, both the Tate varsity and JV volleyball teams secured dominant victories over the Pine Forest Eagles.

Tate 3, Pine Forest 0

The Tate Aggies varsity volleyball team swept the Pine Forest Eagles in three straight sets Wednesday evening at home. The final scores were 25-7, 25-9, and 25-8.

Tate’s strong offense and solid defense controlled the match from the start. The team’s powerful serves and consistent attacks kept Pine Forest on the defensive, preventing them from mounting a comeback.

Tate 2, Pine Forest 0 (JV)

The Tate Aggies JV volleyball team defeated the Pine Forest Eagles in two straight sets on their home court Wednesday evening, with final scores of 25-8 and 25-7.

