Couple Who Cut Man’s Throat And Threw Him Off Escambia River Bridge Take Plea Deals

An Escambia County couple has been sentenced in a plea deal to 30 years in state prison for cutting a man’s throat and throwing him off a bridge.

Natalie Fonseca and Nafis Reynolds pleaded guilty to charges including attempted first degree murder, kidnapping, carjacking, robbery, arson, and tampering with evidence.

On the morning of October 8, 2023, a man, bloody, beaten, and barefoot, approached an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy at a gas station near Scenic and Davis Highways. An ambulance was called, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Investigator L. Martinez was assigned to the case and met with the victim. Through his investigation, Martinez learned that the victim had met Fonseca on social media and on the evening of October 7, 2023, the victim went out with Fonseca and Reynolds. While the three of them were out and as Fonseca was driving the victim’s vehicle, Reynolds beat the victim and demanded his money. After beating the victim, taking his money, and his phone, Fonseca and Reynolds cut the victim’s throat and threw him off the Escambia River Bridge. After leaving the victim for dead, Fonseca and Reynolds left the scene in the victim’s vehicle and subsequently set it on fire.

Defeating all odds, the victim swam to shore and survived.

Approximately eight days later, Fonseca brought another victim to their residence, and Reynolds robbed this second victim at gunpoint. At the time of their arrest, Fonseca had this victim’s belongings in her possession.

At sentencing, Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Frederick V. Longmire stated, “the defendants are equally culpable for these heinous and unspeakable crimes.” Longmire argued the Defendants’ actions indicate they are a danger to the citizens of Escambia County, Florida, and a sentence of 30 years in prison is warranted.