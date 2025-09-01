Man Rescued After Becoming Trapped Under Farm Equipment

A man was trapped under a piece of farm equipment Friday morning northeast of Walnut Hill.

The man was working under a hay cutter in a field on Miller Road off Rockaway Creek Road near the Florida-Alabama state line. The hydraulic system that kept the machinery off the ground reportedly failed, causing it to fall across the man’s legs and pin him underneath. He was able to call a relative who then called 911.

A firefighter from the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue was able to use a jack and an airlifting bag to lift the equipment off and free the man.

LifeFlight responded; however, the man was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The Atmore Fire Department and multiple Escambia County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the call, but most were canceled prior to arrival.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.