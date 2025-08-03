White Continues Strikeout Binge, Wahoos Win Fourth Straight

Blue Wahoos’ top-rated prospect Thomas White came within one pitch – his 99th of the night — from earning his first Double-A level victory.

But the team result turned out well.

White, the 20-year-old lefthander with a glowing future, again overcame a rocky third inning in his third home start, then worked into the fifth to help Pensacola produce a 4-2 victory against the Biloxi Shuckers, amid the backdrop of the normal Fireworks Saturday capacity crowd (5,038) at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

With two outs in the fifth, White threw a two-strike pitch that was called a ball – the Blue Wahoos dugout disagreed – leading to Biloxi’s Darrien Miller lacing a single on White’s next offering. That 100th pitch, by far the most White has thrown in his professional career, ended his night one out short of qualifying for the win.

But Luis Palacios again followed with stellar relief, earning his third win with 2.1 shutout innings and no hits allowed.

“I feel like I executed pretty well,” said White, the Miami Marlins’ No. 1 rated prospect, No. 22 rated across all levels of Minor League Baseball by MLB Pipeline.

A week after striking out 14 of 17 batters he faced in a no-decision on the road against the Knoxville Smokies, White had seven strikeouts Saturday with two walks and six hits allowed.

His performance was defined by how he got through the third inning. After giving up a leadoff double, then a flyout, the next four Shuckers batters reached base. Three consecutive singles plated a pair of runs and cut the Blue Wahoos lead to 3-2.

With the bases loaded, White got a pair of flyouts to end the inning, enabling him to make his longest home start. He worked through the fourth and fifth without damage. He finished with an impressive 71 strikes in 100 pitches thrown.

“Just to attack the hitters and let the defense go to work,” said White, reflecting on his outing in a post-game, on field interview for the crowd. “Respect how good (Biloxi hitters) are, but let that (his pitching repertoire) stuff play.

“(Double-A hitters) are definitely more patient. But as long as I fill up the zone, I am pretty confident it will turn out pretty good for me.”

The win clinched the series against the Shuckers, winners of the first half Southern League divisional race, plus extended the Blue Wahoos (20-11, 54-46 overall) second-half lead as the series concludes Sunday.

As for the Blue Wahoos, this continues their strong second half. With 38 games remaining, they have not dropped a series and have won the past three.

“Momentum,” said White, speaking on what winning the homestand does. “Just carry it week to week and letting the team stack good days and keeping it up as best you can.”

The Blue Wahoos produced a 3-run rally for White in the second inning. Josh Zamora’s one-out single was followed by Tony Bullard’s double to put runners on second and third. Mark Coley II followed with a two-run single, then newcomer catcher Connor Caskenette singled home the third run.

The Blue Wahoos added a run in the seventh when Coley II stole third and scored on a throwing error. The Blue Wahoos bullpen ran their record to 41-1 when leading after seven innings. Palacios was followed by Nigel Belgrave, who earned his third save by pitching the final two innings without allowing a hit and striking out two.