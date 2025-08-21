Walnut Hill Felon Charged With Running From Traffic Stop, Ammo Possession

A Walnut Hill man was arrested this week after allegedly fleeing from Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies earlier this month and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

On August 8, a deputy on routine patrol in the area of Pine Forest Road and Garrett Road observed a Nissan Frontier driven by a male he recognized as 43-year-old Shadrach Jones, and the deputy initiated a traffic stop. As the deputy attempted to handcuff Jones, he broke free and ran, according to an arrest report.

The deputy gave chase but lost Jones in the woods. A warrant was later issued for his arrest.

Jones was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license and resisting arrest.

He was also charged with felony possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon for a May 14 incident. Deputies stopped his vehicle near the intersection of Pine Forest Road and Deer Lake Road. According to an arrest report, he had three rounds of 9mm ammunition in his vehicle. A warrant was later issued for his arrest.

He was transported to the hospital after an unknown medical emergency.

Jones remained in the Escambia County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $10,000.