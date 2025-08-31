UWF Argos Use Quick Start to Dominate No. 14 Lenoir-Rhyne in Season Opener

It was a memorable start to the 2025 football season as No. 8 West Florida dominated No. 14 Lenoir-Rhyne in a top 25 opening game showdown with the Argos coming out on top 48-21.

FIRST HALF

It didn’t take long for UWF to gain possession of the ball and jump out on top after Ja’Kobe Clinton forced a fumble on the opening kickoff. The Argos gained possession at the Lenoir-Rhyne 26-yard line and took just over a minute to find the endzone when TJ Lane took a short pass from Marcus Stokes 11 yards for the first score of the game.

In the first half alone UWF scored on five of its six offensive possessions. The first three drives on offense resulted in touchdowns. With under a minute to go in the first half the Argos had taken a demanding 31-0 lead.

The longest play of the game came in first quarter and second drive for the Argos when Stokes hit junior wide receiver Tyree Holloway deep down the right sideline for a 71-yard touchdown pass.

Lenoir-Rhyne did find its way on the scoreboard with no time left in the first half following a touchdown catch by tight end Tate O’Bryan. The late quarter drive was setup originally from a 51-yard catch by Zion Agnew.

SECOND HALF

The Argos began the second half much like the first half; with a quick touchdown. Holloway snagged his second score of the night with a 33-yard touchdown catch, giving UWF a sizeable 38-7 lead.

But the Bears began to make things interesting as the visitors responded with 14 unanswered points, cutting the lead to 38-21. Lenoir-Rhyne forced a punt on the Argos next possession after cutting into the lead, but it was muffed and recoved by The Argos to set up a fresh set of downs in the redzone. The fumble was recovered by Jake Robinette at the LR 19 yard line. UWF added a field goal to create a 41-21 lead.

Stokes recorded the final score of the game a couple series later to put UWF up 48-21 after a 22-yard fake reverse handoff run to the endzone.

The Argo defense kept the Bears scoreless in the fourth quarter and held them to just 43 yards on offense. On Lenoir-Rhyne’s third possession of the fourth quarter the Argos came up with three sacks, getting one from Collin Shaw , Warren Coneway and Christian Ware-Terry .

UWF finished the game with 537 yards of total offense on just 61 plays. Lenoir-Rhyne totaled 372 yards. The Argos gave up only one sack to six sacks given up by the visitors.

KEY PERFORMANCES

Corey Scott had a career high 172 yards receiving on nine receptions and a touchdown. His previous best was 139 yards receiving last season against Delta State. It’s just the second time Scott has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in a game at UWF.

had a career high 172 yards receiving on nine receptions and a touchdown. His previous best was 139 yards receiving last season against Delta State. It’s just the second time Scott has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in a game at UWF. Marcus Stokes’ 353 yards passing was his highest mark as an Argo. Stokes also had four passing touchdowns (a career best) and two rushing touchdowns.

353 yards passing was his highest mark as an Argo. Stokes also had four passing touchdowns (a career best) and two rushing touchdowns. Tyree Holloway had just two receptions, but both went for touchdowns. The junior totaled 104 receiving yards, including a 71-yard touchdown catch.

had just two receptions, but both went for touchdowns. The junior totaled 104 receiving yards, including a 71-yard touchdown catch. Walker Robinson had nine tackles, including two tackles for loss. Robinson also produced two quarterback hurries.

had nine tackles, including two tackles for loss. Robinson also produced two quarterback hurries. Michael Shine didn’t have to punt much, but the transfer senior made the most of his time. Shine put two punts inside the 20, including one that was downed at the two yard line.

COACH NOBLES

“The offense prepared really well. We took our lumps on offense last year with a lot of redshirt freshman. They’ve played in some tough games and have some experience now, so we expected them to play well. The reps they’ve gotten and chemistry they have, and our new offensive coordinator Donny Baker is doing a great job and called a good game tonight. I’m excited about the offense, but all three phases played well tonight.”

NEXT UP

Up next, UWF will head on the road to Owensboro, Kentucky to take on Kentucky Wesleyan. Kickoff is scheduled for Sat. Sept. 6 at noon in Steele Stadium.