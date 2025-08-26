Two Sentenced To Federal Prison For Possessing Machine Gun

August 26, 2025

Two Escambia County men have been sentence to federal prison for possession of a machine gun.

Kewhan Landrum, 19, and Deyonte’ Betties, 21, were sentenced to 36 months and 40 months, respectively, in federal prison after previously pleading guilty.

According to court records, in October of 2024, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office seized a Glock pistol from Landrum’s possession. The pistol had a machinegun conversion device attached to it, allowing it to function and fire as a machine gun. Law enforcement discovered Landrum acquired the weapon from Betties. Law enforcement also discovered evidence that Betties was in possession of several other firearms with machinegun conversion devices. Landrum and Betties had consistently been engaged in trading firearms and narcotics.

The conviction and sentence were the result of a joint investigation by the ATF and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

