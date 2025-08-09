Two Injured, One Charged With Attempted Murder in Atmore Shooting

Two people were shot Thursday evening in Atmore, and a suspect was arrested soon after for attempted murder.

Jamyron Jawuan Anderson, age 22 of Atmore, was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle. He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton and later released on bond.

About 5 p.m. Thursday, the Atmore Police Department responded to the 300 block of Everette Street after receiving several 911 calls of shots fired. They arrived to find that two people had been shot. One victim was transported to a trauma center with non-life threatening injuries. The second victim was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

“The incident stemmed from a long-running domestic issue between two other parties,” Atmore Police said.

Editor’s note: For unknown reasons, Anderson’s mug shot was not made available by the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.