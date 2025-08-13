TSA Precheck Enrollment This Week At Pensacola Airport

TSA PreCheck enrollment is available this week at the Pensacola International Airport.

Travelers will be able to enroll or renew their membership at 2430 Airport Blvd., Suite 225 from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m. daily through Friday, August 15. The TSA PreCheck Application Program is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawful permanent residents.

The enrollment process is quick, convenient, and even faster when the application is completed online beforehand. During the in-person appointment, applicants are required to provide identity and citizenship documents, fingerprints and a photo will be captured, and then pay for the application fee. Provider IDEMIA offers TSA PreCheck enrollment for $76.75 and if approved, travelers get a five-year membership with the program.

Following the in-person enrollment appointment, most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in about three to five days. The KTN number must be added to flight reservations to enjoy TSA PreCheck benefits.

TSA PreCheck was created in October 2011 as a way to provide low-risk travelers with a smoother experience through airport security. It’s a great option for travelers looking to save time. Enrolled members have access to TSA PreCheck dedicated screening lanes at over 200 participating U.S. airports nationwide, and 99% of members wait 10 minutes or less in a screening lane. TSA PreCheck passengers travel with ease and keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on and keep laptops, 3-1-1 liquids and food items in their bags.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with TSA and IDEMIA to bring convenient, on-site TSA PreCheck enrollment opportunities to our passengers,” said Matt Coughlin, Airport Executive Director at Pensacola International Airport. “Programs like this help us enhance the travel experience and make flying out of PNS even easier.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.