Train Collides With ECUA Truck At Crossing In Molino (With Gallery)

August 19, 2025

One person was injured when a CSX locomotive collided with an ECUA sanitation truck Tuesday morning in Molino.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. at a private crossing about a half mile beyond the paved south end of Fairground Road.

One person in the ECUA truck was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital with minor injuries. The CSX engineer on the single locomotive was not injured.

The windshield from the ECUA truck was still hanging on the locomotive when it came to a stop a short distance away. It did not derail, and there was no obvious damage to the tracks.

The private crossing is marked by a stop sign and a small railroad crossing sign that advises to look both directions. There are no warning lights or crossing arms.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour (ground) and Sean Kahalley (drone), click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Train Collides With ECUA Truck At Crossing In Molino (With Gallery)”

  1. Me on August 19th, 2025 1:10 pm

    Why???
    SMH





