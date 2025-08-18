Century Town Hall Will Is Closed This Week

he Century Town Hall will be closed this week for HVAC work.

Utility payments may be placed in the exterior drop box, which will be checked daily by staff.

The regular town council meeting on the second Tuesday of the month will be held at the Century Community Center (Ag Building) on West Highway 4 at Industrial Boulevard with a bill list review meeting at 6:15 followed by the council meeting at 6:40 p.m.

The entire HVAC system will be replaced, including ductwork, necessitating the closure.

The work should be completed by on Friday. (We will post any update.)

NorthEscambia.com file photo.