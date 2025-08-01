The Big List: Back To School Bashes, Giveaways And More This Weekend

Back to school events will be taking place across North Escambia this weekend (Aug. 1-2), with one event scheduled for next weekend. Many of the events provide free school supplies and more.

Next Level of Faith – Century — Friday night, August 1

Next Level of Faith Ministries at 7041 North Century Boulevard will hold a Back to School Friday Night Future event on Friday, August 1, beginning at 5 p.m. Free school supplies and more.

Quintette Community Center

Quintette Community Center at 2490 Quintette Lane will hold a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 2, beginning at noon while supplies last. There will be a backpack giveaway (children must be present), line dancing, a bounce house, water slide, softball game, cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn, and more.

Cantonment Improvement Committee — Carver Park

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 2, beginning at 1 p.m. at Carver Park on Webb Street. Free backpacks while supplies last and much more.

Highland Baptist – Molino

On Saturday, August 2 from 9 a.m. until noon, Highland Baptist Church will launch Highland Hope Packs, a new backpack and school supply ministry dedicated to equipping students in grades K–12 for a successful school year. Backpacks filled with essential school supplies will be distributed during the event. Register in advance by clicking here. Children entering grades K-12 must be present and bring proof of enrollment (last report card or registration for the new school year).

Calvary Apostolic Temple — Molino

Calvary Apostolic Temple at 5591 Highway 29 North in Molino will hold their annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Free school supplies (while supplies last), food trucks, $1 hot dogs, a bounce house, water slide, pony rides, face painting, ice cream, and more.

Jubilee Church — Pensacola Fairgrounds

Jubilee Church will hold a Back to School Event at the Pensacola Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 2 from 9 a.m. until noon (or while supplies last). The church and community partners will distribute backpacks filled with school supplies, provide haircuts for kids, and give away a generous box of food/produce. Everything is free. Community partners will also provide valuable information, and there will be entertainment for the entire family.

Flomaton

Newman’s Ambulance will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Dewey J. Bondurant, Jr. Park at 20700 Highway 31 in Flomaton (across from Flomaton High School). There will be inflatables, a balloon artist, a food truck, snow cones, a blood pressure clinic, and more.

Dogwood Park Baptist — Saturday, August 9

Dogwood Park Baptist Church at 3301 Highway 97 will hold a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 9, from 2 until 5 p.m. There will be a school supply giveaway, games, food, water slides, and an uplifting gospel message.