Tate Aggies Hold Annual Lil Aggies Fall Cheer Clinic (With Gallery)

August 24, 2025

Tate High School Cheerleading held their annual Lil Aggies Fall Cheer Clinic on Saturday at the school.

Dozens of Lil Aggies took part in the clinic and a parent showcase.

The clinic taught athletes proper stretch techniques, Tate sideline cheers, proper jump techniques and motion placement, as well as stunting and tumbling skill building.

For more photos, click to enlarge.

The Lil Aggies will participate in a pre-game runout, and cheer during the first quarter of the football game on Friday night, August 29.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP, Sports, TOP sports 

 