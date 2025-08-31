Take The Molino Library Photo September Club Challenge

August 31, 2025

Are you up for a photo challenge? The Molino Photography Club has a September photo challenge, and you can participae.

Their September calendar has a different photo challenge for each day of the month. Simply take one photo each day as instructed on the calendar using your phone, DSLR or any camera. If you want, you can share your photoss with the club at their next meeting.

For a printable pdf of the calendar, click here.

The Molino Photography Club will meet on Monday, September 22 at 2 p.m. at the library. Whether you are taking photos with your phone or a professional camera, the group is open to everyone regardless of skill level. Bring your camera or smartphone and join fellow photography enthusiasts.

Click image to enlarge.

