Six Arrested During Federal Immigration Enforcement Operation In Atmore Area

August 12, 2025

Six people were arrested in a federal immigration enforcement operation on Tuesday in the Atmore area.

One of those detained had prior arrests for homicide and kidnapping, according to FBI Mobile.

The FBI, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) were joined by local law enforcement, including the Atmore Police Department in the operation.

“Removing violent offenders from our communities remains of the utmost priority,” FBI Mobile said in a statement.

“We remain committed to working with our partners to keep our community safe,” the Atmore Police Department said.

No further details have been released by authorities.

Photos courtesy FBI Mobile for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 