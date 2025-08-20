Sheriff’s Office Issues Warning About Warrant Scam. Here’s How It Works.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is once again warning about another warrant scam.

According to the ECSO, the scam involves callers identifying themselves as members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. These imposters then claim that the recipient of the call has an outstanding warrant related to missed jury duty and demand payment to resolve the issue. Adding to the deception, the phone number displayed on caller ID may even appear similar to an official ECSO number, making it difficult for unsuspecting victims to immediately identify it as fraudulent.

“The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will never call you and ask you to pay any amount of money,” the ECSO Said. “Do not send any form of payment or plan any meet-up if you receive a call such as this.”