Reno’s Reptiles Visit Century Library; Two More Shows At The Molino Library

Visitors had a chance to get up close and personal with slithering snakes, lizards, turtles, and spiders on Thursday morning at the Century Branch Library with Reno’s Reptiles.

There are two upcoming opportunities to see Reno’s Reptiles at the Molino Library:

Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium

Saturday at 1 p.m. in the old cafeteria (Take the sidewalk between the left side of the library and the Head Start building. The cafeteria is located behind Head Start.)

Both events have free admission and are open to all ages.

For more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.