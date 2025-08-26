Ralph Lee Griffin, Jr.

Ralph Lee Griffin, Jr. 78, of Cantonment, FL, passed away on August 19, 2025.

He was born in Kerrville, TX, to parents, Ralph Lee Griffin, Sr., and Rose Griffin. Ralph was a perfect child, always considerate of others, playing with his siblings. He would always hang out with his friends, also very sweet and kind, all around perfect person.

In his adult years he worked as a chemical operator.

Ralph was an amazing dad, always wanted to show his girls how to build and fix things so they would be prepared for life. He was a loving and supportive dad and husband.

Ralph was part of the Patriot Guard Riders and the Army National Guard.

He is preceded in death by his mom and dad.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Debby Griffin; daughters, Tiffany Griffin, Megan Washington, and Sheena St. Pierre; numerous grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

Celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 27, 2025, with visitation at 10:30 a.m. at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Pensacola.