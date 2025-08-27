Pine Forest Road Residential Fire Under Investigation

The cause of a residential early Tuesday morning fire in Cantonment is under investigation.

The fire was reported at 2:12 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pine Forest Road, just north of Highway 297A and Publix.

Heavy flames were visible as the first firefighters arrived on scene at the single-story home. The fire was brought under control by 2:36 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com