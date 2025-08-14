Northview’s Meet The Chiefs (And NWE, The Blackcats, And Eagles) Is Tonight

August 14, 2025

Northview High School’s annual “Meet the Chiefs” will be held at 6:00 this evening at Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium.

Fans will be introduced to the Northview Chiefs football team, cheerleaders and Tribal Beat band. The football teams and cheerleaders from the Northwest Escambia Chiefs and Century Blackcats are scheduled to be introduced, as are the cheerleaders and football players for the Ernest Ward Middle School Eagles.

Friday night, the Northview Chiefs will host a Kickoff Class with Baker School beginning at 7 p.m. Ernest Ward is scheduled to play Baker Middle School in the first 15-minute quarter . Northview JV will face Baker JV in the second quarter. The Northview varsity will take on the Baker Gators varsity in the third quarter.

Pictured: The 2024 Meet the Chiefs at Northview High School NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

