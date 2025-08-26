Northview Chiefs JV Downs Flomaton, Varsity Falls In Four Set Match (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs and Flomaton Hurricanes had a split night on Monday in Bratt. The Hurricanes took the varsity win, while the Lady Chiefs took the JV match win.

Flomaton 3, Northview 1

The Northview Chiefs varsity volleyball team was defeated by the Flomaton Hurricanes in a four-set match on Monday evening in Bratt. Despite a strong effort and a victory in the second set, the Chiefs were unable to overcome the Hurricanes’ consistent play.

Flomaton started strong in the first set, taking an early lead and winning 25-14.

The Chiefs responded with determination in the second set, quickly finding their rhythm. Northview’s strong performance evened the match, as they took the set with a score of 25-21.

However, the Hurricanes came back to win the next two sets, 25-20 and 25-19, to claim the overall victory.

For more photos from the varsity match, click here.

Northview will look for redemption on in a district game at Baker on Thursday.

Northview 2, Flomaton 1 (JV)

The Northview Chiefs junior varsity volleyball team secured a victory against the Flomaton Hurricanes Tuesday in Bratt, winning the match in a three-set battle by the score of 2-1.

Northview started the match strong, taking control in the first set. Their consistent serves and effective offense allowed them to build a commanding lead, and they closed out the set with a solid 25-17 win.

Northview started strong in the first set, winning 25-17 with consistent serves and effective offense.

However, the Flomaton Hurricanes responded with determination in the second set. They quickly found their rhythm and put the Chiefs on the defensive. Flomaton’s strong performance evened the match, as they took the set with a score of 25-18.

The Chiefs maintained their focus and managed to edge out the Hurricanes in the final moments, winning the decisive set 15-12 to claim the overall victo

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.