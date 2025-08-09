Northview And Tate Chapters Named 3-Star Chapters In National Chapter Program
Both the Tate and Northview High School FFA Chapters have been named 3 Star Chapters, in the 2025 National Chapter Award program, by the Florida FFA Association announced on Friday.
The National Chapter Award program recognizes FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization.
Comments
One Response to “Northview And Tate Chapters Named 3-Star Chapters In National Chapter Program”
Northview FFA is the best! They deserve every award, title, and honor they receive.