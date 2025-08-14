New Details Emerge In Molino Shooting That Landed Homeowner And Suspect To Jail

More details are emerging about an incident early Tuesday morning in Molino that led to two arrests, including a homeowner.

The homeowner, 45-year-old Edward Hamid Lewis, Sr. of Molino, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was later released on a $10,000 bond. Records show he was convicted of felony cocaine possession in August 1998.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:20 a.m. after a woman and a man, who she identified as her cousin, drove from Atmore to the home on Cedartown Road. The man allegedly provided deputies with a fake name but was later identified as 36-year-old Aundray Reshard Butler of Mobile Highway in Pensacola. He was arrested during an unrelated incident later on Tuesday and charged with giving a false name and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Records show he had outstanding warrants for aggravated battery when offender knew or should have known the victim was pregnant, simple assault, burglary with assault or battery, and witness tampering. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

According to an ECSO report obtained by NorthEscambia.com, Lewis told deputies he was sleeping when he heard the front door being kicked in. He stated that his girlfriend got out of bed to confront the intruder and began to fight with her. After hearing the intruder call for her cousin to get out of the car, Lewis grabbed a shotgun he stated he keeps readily accessible, according to the arrest report.

Lewis said that while standing in a hallway by the front door, he fired two shots through the glass door, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He stated he saw the male coming toward the house in an effort to enter when he fired.

The girlfriend provided similar statements, telling deputies that she “then heard shots and ducked out of the way,” according to an arrest report. She was treated on the scene for a toe that was cut on the broken glass.

Deputies noted broken glass on the front porch and that the glass portion of the door appeared to be missing after being shot.

After Lewis consented to a search, deputies recovered the firearm and sandals that reportedly belonged to the woman who entered the home.

The woman said she was invited to the home, and deputies located evidence on her phone indicating she spoke to Lewis at about 2 a.m. She told deputies “that she was banging on the door and it suddenly opened. She advised that her intention was not to damage the door.”

The ECSO said that after Lewis admitted to using the firearm to protect his home, he was charged, and a Savage Arms 12-gauge shotgun, which had not been reported as stolen, was taken into evidence.

Due to conflicting statements about the altercation in the doorway, the Sheriff’s Office said no arrest was made at the time for burglary with battery or simple battery.

The woman who said she drove from Atmore and Butler were later stopped by deputies on Highway 29 north of Archer Road, and Butler was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

Pictured: The scene of an early morning shooting in Molino. Photos courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.