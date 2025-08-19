‘Never Attempted To Stop’ — Report Details Habitual Offender’s Crash Into State Trooper



Witnesses said a habitual traffic offender never attempted to stop before he crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper Sunday morning on Highway 29.

Deondrez Dequan White, 36, was charged with driving while license suspended as a habitual offender and booked into the Escambia County Jail after he was released from the hospital.

FHP said White rear-ended a 27-year-old male trooper who was investigating a previous crash on Highway 29 just south of West Roberts Road.

“Both witnesses advised the black SUV (driven by White) was traveling in the inside southbound lane and never attempted to stop,” states the FHP report obtained Monday by NorthEscambia.com.

At 6:21 a.m. Sunday, the trooper stated on the radio that he was involved in a vehicle crash. A second responding trooper arrived to find the first trooper’s patrol car facing south in the median of Highway 29 with crash debris in the inside lane. There were skid marks leading from the inside lane where the trooper’s car was parked in the inside lane with emergency lights activated.

White was still sitting in the driver’s seat of his SUV and requested to be transported to Sacred Heart Hospital. The trooper was transported to an area hospital for injuries “to his head, neck, back, and hands/arms,” the report states.

White was arrested after being medically cleared by the hospital and booked into the Escambia County Jail. He was released from jail about 5 p.m. Monday on a $500 bond. He is set to be arraigned on September 12.

According to the FHP report, White’s license had been suspended multiple times, since 2011, for failure to pay financial obligations and was revoked for five years in 2018. Court records show he was convicted of no valid driver’s license twice in 2013, driving with a suspended license in November 2014, driving with a suspended license in January 2017, driving with a suspended license in March 2017, knowingly driving with a suspended license in November 2019, and knowingly driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident for a December 2023 crash.

For more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.