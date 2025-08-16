Moody, Patonis Urge Floridians Prepare As We Enter Peak Hurricane Season

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis, Senator Ashley Moody and others officials stood together Friday in Defuniak Springs to use Floridians to prepare for early for potential tropical storm risks. Friday marked the start of peak hurricane season, and from August to October, 93% of hurricane landfalls on the U.S. Gulf and East coasts occur. They encouraged Floridians to not wait until a storm is imminent to make safety plans to protect their families or property.

“As the topics get busy and we draw closer to the height of hurricane season, the time is now to prepare for major storms. With record numbers of new Floridians who call our state home, be a good neighbor and check in on your those living next to you, especially new residents, to ensure they don’t need extra assistance in case of an evacuation,” Patronis said. “During an evacuation, don’t forget to make a plan for your pets as well – they’re part of the family, too. Our first responders work 24/7/365 to keep Floridians safe. Show your appreciation or them by ensuring they don’t have to come to your rescue because you chose not to heed local warnings and make the appropriate disaster preparations. Follow the tips below to ensure that you and your family are prepared for anything this hurricane season.”

“Floridians know well the destruction and devastation that a hurricane can inflict upon our communities,” Moody said. “Today is the first day of peak hurricane season, and I am urging everyone to make preparations now to ensure their families and homes are ready for a potential strike. When Florida is prepared, we can weather anything that comes our way.”

So far in the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, there have been five named storms, including Hurricane Erin. According to recent meteorology reports, Hurricane Erin is projected to make a turn away from Florida and have minimal impact, if any at all, on the Eastern U.S. Seaboard. NOAA projected an above-average active season this year, with 13 to 19 named storms, six to ten being hurricanes. NOAA also has predicted that there will be three to five major hurricanes.