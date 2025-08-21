Molino Park Elementary Wins $1,000 In Wellness Challenge; Northview And Ernest Ward Also Place

Molino Park Elementary School claimed the top spot in the Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent’s Choose Wellness Challenge, and North Escambia schools were also tops in the middle and high school categories.

The challenge is to see which school or major department can achieve the highest percentage of employee participation and also the highest percentage of improvement from one school year to the next in the Superintendent’s Choose Wellness challenge.

The 2024-25 Superintendent’s Wellness Challenge overall winner, and repeating champion, is Molino Park Elementary at 74% participation. Molino Park received a $1,000 top prize at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The highest percentage participation at the middle school level and $250 went to Ernest Ward Middle School at 47%.

A $250 prize and the highest percentage participation at the high school level went to Northview High School at 46%.

Other awards were presented to Success Academy for most improved with a participation rate of 19%, and the highest percentage participation at a major department level was awarded to Spencer Bibbs at 73%.

The district said the decision to create a district wellness center and program was made to promote employee wellness because a healthy workforce has fewer medical costs and fewer lost work hours which helps to create a more productive and higher achieving workforce and results in higher student achievement.

Pictured: ECPS Superintendent’s Choose Wellness Challenge winners Molino Park Elementary (top), Ernest Ward Middle School (first below) and Northview High School (bottom). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.