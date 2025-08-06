Molino Man Charged With Grand Theft For Alleged Stolen Bass Boat

A Molino man was charged this week in connection with the theft of a bass boat last month.

Richard Allen Newcomer, 42, was charged with felony grand theft after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly located the stolen vessel at his residence.

The investigation began on July 13, when deputies responded to a report of a stolen 15-foot 1989 Blazer bass boat from a property in Escambia County. The boat, valued at $1,000, was equipped with an Evinrude outboard engine and sat on a black metal trailer. The victim informed deputies that the boat had been taken during the early morning hours.

A neighbor reported hearing a loud scraping sound around 4 a.m. on the day of the theft. He then observed a dark-colored pickup truck pulling a damaged trailer with a boat on it. A large scrape mark on the roadway leading from the victim’s property corroborated his account.

Further investigation led deputies to identify Newcomer as the suspect. Deputies later located the stolen boat and a dark-colored pickup truck matching the witness’s description at Newcomer’s residence on Schifko Road.

After being read his Miranda rights, Newcomer claimed a man named “Boone”had brought the boat to him for repairs, and he was unaware it was stolen. Deputies subsequently identified and located “Boone”, and he was eliminated as a suspect.

Newcomer was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.