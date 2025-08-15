McDavid Man Charged With Child Cruelty

A McDavid man was charged with child cruelty after an alleged family altercation.

Govan Shane Alexander, 53, was charged with a single count of felony child cruelty. According to an arrest report, Alexander, the victim and another family member had been fighting, and he told the victim to meet him outside. A witness told deputies that the Alexander held the victim down by his hair on the ground.

The victim told deputies that Alexander charged him, punched him in the face, blooding his nose and held him down. Deputies noted in their report that the victim had blood on his arms and his shirt was stretched, consistent with his statements.

Alexander appeared to be under the influence of alcohol to deputies, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. His statement to deputies and the child’s age were redacted from the report.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident.

Alexander was release from the Escambia County Jail late Thursday night on a $5,000 bond.