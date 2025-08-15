McDavid Man Charged With Child Cruelty

August 15, 2025

A McDavid man was charged with child cruelty after an alleged family altercation.

Govan Shane Alexander, 53, was charged with a single count of  felony child cruelty. According to an arrest report, Alexander, the victim and another family member had been fighting, and he told the victim to meet him outside. A witness told deputies that the Alexander held the victim down by his hair on the ground.

The victim told deputies that Alexander charged him, punched him in the face, blooding his nose and held him down. Deputies noted in their report that the victim had blood on his arms and his shirt was stretched, consistent with his statements.

Alexander appeared to be under the influence of alcohol to deputies, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. His statement to deputies and the child’s age were redacted from the report.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident.

Alexander was release from the Escambia County Jail late Thursday night on a $5,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 