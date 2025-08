Many Escambia County School Orientations Are Wednesday, Thursday

Many orientation sessions  for public schools in Escambia County will be held Wednesday and Thursday.

Here is the schedule:

ORIENTATIONS

Elementary

All Schools: Wednesday, August 6, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Middle School

6th Grade Orientation (except Ernest Ward): Wednesday, August 6, 2025 – 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Ernest Ward Middle School – Thursday, August 7, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

High Schools