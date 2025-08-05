Man With Two Drones, Contraband Arrested Near Atmore Prison

A man was arrested by state authorities with contraband near the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Jesse Mainor was charged with attempting to elude, illegal drone use on prison property and prohibited activities.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said a K-9 officer noticed a suspicious vehicle on Poarch Creek property adjacent to Fountain during routine patrol. The vehicle entered state property and a suspect, later identified as Mainor, exited the vehicle.

Officials said as the officer approached, Mainor got back in the vehicle and fled. The officer, with backup from another K-9 officer and the Poarch Police Department, pursued the suspect for approximately five miles. The pursuit ended when Mainor entered a dead end road and surrendered.

ADOC said Mainor had a drone in his possession with a controller found near his vehicle. Officers said a second drone and a backpack containing contraband was discovered at the initial site where Mainor was spotted.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending, ADOC said.