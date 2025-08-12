Man Shot Early Tuesday Morning In Molino

August 12, 2025

An adult male was shot early Tuesday morning in Molino.

First responders were called to the 6300 block of Jahaza Street for a shooting victim about 4:20 a.m., but the victim left the scene. EMS was later called to the area of Gunter Custom Pools on Highway 29 just north of Archer Road where the victim had arrived in a private vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital, apparently suffering a gunshot wound to the back.

The male, in his 20s, was reportedly shot on Cedartown Road near Jahaza Street in Molino where a person was detained.

Further details have not yet been released by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office as their investigation continues. An update on the victim’s condition was not available.

Pictured: The scene of an early morning shooting in Molino. Photos courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 