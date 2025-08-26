Man Indicted On Federal Charges For Killing Woman At Apartment Complex Behind Nine Mile Kohl’s

An Alabama man has been indicted on federal murder charges for allegedly fatally shooting and running over a woman January 2 near an apartment complex behind Kohl’s on Nine Mile Road.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the area of an apartment complex on Baldridge Drive about 8:30 p.m. to find that 30-year-old Starmichael L. Tucker had been shot several times. She later died at the hospital.

Charles Jerome Carson-Dowdy, 30, is now facing federal charges of cyberstalking, interstate domestic violence, murder through use of a firearm, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If convicted, Carson-Dowdy faces up to life imprisonment on the charges in the Indictment.

Carson-Dowdy is scheduled to make his initial appearance and arraignment before United States Magistrate Judge Hope Thai Cannon at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola on Thursday.

The case is being investigated jointly by the ATF, Homeland Security Investigations, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the State Attorney’s Office, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, which conducted the initial investigation.