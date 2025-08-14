Man Gets Prison Time For Trafficking Spice Near Child Center On Chemstrand Road

August 14, 2025

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to state prison on drug distribution and trafficking charges.

Kyle Joseph St. Pierre, age 39 of Chemstrand Road, was sentenced on Tuesday to a minimum mandatory seven years in prison for trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids (spice) 30 kilograms or greater, three counts of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care facility, school, or park, and keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity.

According to court documents, St. Pierre was selling spice out of a mobile home behind a business at 10121 Chemstrand Road. Court documents show the mobile home is located about 550 feet from the Little Spuds Early Learning Center and about 900 feet away from the Pensacola Bay Baptist Association.

He admitted to deputies that he had been selling spice for five to six years to support his own addiction.

St. Pierre will be on probation for five years following his release and will be responsible for fines and costs, as well as completing 100 hours of community service. He will also be required to seek or maintain a fulltime job.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 