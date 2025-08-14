Man Gets Prison Time For Trafficking Spice Near Child Center On Chemstrand Road

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to state prison on drug distribution and trafficking charges.

Kyle Joseph St. Pierre, age 39 of Chemstrand Road, was sentenced on Tuesday to a minimum mandatory seven years in prison for trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids (spice) 30 kilograms or greater, three counts of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care facility, school, or park, and keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity.

According to court documents, St. Pierre was selling spice out of a mobile home behind a business at 10121 Chemstrand Road. Court documents show the mobile home is located about 550 feet from the Little Spuds Early Learning Center and about 900 feet away from the Pensacola Bay Baptist Association.

He admitted to deputies that he had been selling spice for five to six years to support his own addiction.

St. Pierre will be on probation for five years following his release and will be responsible for fines and costs, as well as completing 100 hours of community service. He will also be required to seek or maintain a fulltime job.