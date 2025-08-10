Man Found Deceased Along The Railroad Tracks In Cantonment

August 10, 2025

A man was found deceased along the railroad tracks in Cantonment Saturday afternoon.

The man was discovered by a CSX crew around 2:25 p.m. near Highway 95A, just south of Tate School Road.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the man may have acturally been struck by a train sometime Friday. A train engineer had reported that an engineer had observed something along the tracks on Friday in the immediate area.

A bicycle was reportedly found near the man.

The incident remains under investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The man’s name has not been released.

