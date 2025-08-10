Man Found Deceased Along The Railroad Tracks In Cantonment

A man was found deceased along the railroad tracks in Cantonment Saturday afternoon.

The man was discovered by a CSX crew around 2:25 p.m. near Highway 95A, just south of Tate School Road.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the man may have acturally been struck by a train sometime Friday. A train engineer had reported that an engineer had observed something along the tracks on Friday in the immediate area.

A bicycle was reportedly found near the man.

The incident remains under investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The man’s name has not been released.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com. Click to enlarge.