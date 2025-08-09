Mallory ‘Bonzie’ Kermit Gibson, Jr.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Matt Gibson, a man whose kindness, generosity, and love for others will be remembered forever. Matt left us far too soon, but we find comfort in imagining that God had a special job for him—perhaps touching up the heavens with his painter’s brush, blending the colors of eternity just right.

Matt was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, cheering on his team through every high and low. His passion for football was matched only by his passion for helping others. Known for his big heart, Matt would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need—often without a second thought.

He spent his professional life as a talented painter, taking pride in his craft and in the beauty he left behind in every project. His work was not only a career but an art form, a reflection of his patience and skill.

Matt is survived by his loving mother, Patricia Brunelle; his brothers and sisters, Randall Gibson, James Gibson, Terry Smith, Pamela Sanders, and Annette Franklin; his children, Miranda Gibson, Dalton Gibson, Jesse Gibson, Cody Gibson, Timberly Carey, and Tonya Taylor; and his beloved grandchildren, Elijayah Salter, Rosalina Curry, Adrianna Taylor, Jackson Taylor and Jayce Gibson.

He was a proud uncle to many nieces and nephews, including Mallory Gibson, Darieon Gibson, Owen Gibson, Brittney Gibson, Tamara Gibson, Amber Gibson, Wesley Gibson, Devon Whitbey, DJ Whitbey, Jason Smith, Brandon Smith, Abby Smith, Gracie Smith, Zachary Smith, Alexis Smith, and Gabby Smith. Each one held a special place in his heart.

Matt’s legacy is one of generosity, laughter, and love. Though our hearts are broken, we know the world is more colorful because he was in it—and heaven is surely brighter now that he’s there with a paintbrush in hand.

A celebration of Matt’s life will be held on August 16 at 10:00 AM at West Florida Funeral Home at 1200 W Gadsden St. Pensacola, FL 32501 followed by a short graveside service at Whitmire Cemetery, where family and friends will gather to share stories, remember his life, and honor the man who gave so much to everyone around him.

“Perhaps they needed a painter in heaven,

To make the golden streets shine.

God called you home to add your touch,

And left your colors here with mine.”