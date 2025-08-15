Local PBS Station WSRE Hosting Station Tours On Saturday

The local public television station, WSRE Channel 23, will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the WSRE studios in the Kugelman Center for Telecommunications at Pensacola State College. It is part of WSRE’s August pledge drive for viewer support.

The free event will include production studio tours and PBS KIDS activities for children, including meet-and-greets with Clifford the Big Red Dog.

“This open house will provide an opportunity for the community to get a behind-the-scenes look at our operations and to learn about our programming and productions, as well as our educational services and public media mission,” said WSRE General Manager Jill Hubbs.

“The station also invites the public to participate in its “I Love WSRE: viewer support campaign, designed to increase awareness about the breadth of station services and its value to the community. Station supporters are encouraged to share their own WSRE stories by submitting video or written testimonials about why they support public television at wsre.org/value.

Video testimonials will also be filmed during the open house event, which is free and open to the public. Ample parking is available on campus near the Jean & Paul Amos Studio entrance. WSRE is located at the corner of College Boulevard and 12th Avenue.

Pictured: A previous WSRE staton tour day. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.