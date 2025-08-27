Library Services Director Retiring; Interim Named

August 27, 2025

Escambia County is looking for a new director for the West Florida Public Libraries (WFPL).

Library Services Director Todd Humble has notified Escambia County that he intends to retire effective November 18.

Deputy Director of Library Services Christal Bell-Rivera has been named interim director of Library Services.

The WFPL Board of Governance will recommend a new library services director to the county administrator in the coming weeks.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 