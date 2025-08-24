Kids Beach Club Meets Tuesdays Afternoons After School At Molino Park Elementary

August 24, 2025

Kids Beach Club is back for the fourth year on Tuesday afternoons beginning August 26 after school at Molino Park Elementary School for grades 3-5.

Kids Beach Club is a free after-school Bible club that meets for one hour. It is a ministry of the non-denominational, faith-based Kids Beach Club organization. Snacks will be served and prizes awarded.

The group meets each Tuesday from 2-3 p.m. in the Molino Park Elementary cafeteria. Students must register in advance at kidsbeachclub.org/students. For more information, call Highland Baptist Church at (850) 587-5174.

The event is presented by screened and trained volunteers.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 