Kids Beach Club Meets Tuesdays Afternoons After School At Molino Park Elementary

Kids Beach Club is back for the fourth year on Tuesday afternoons beginning August 26 after school at Molino Park Elementary School for grades 3-5.

Kids Beach Club is a free after-school Bible club that meets for one hour. It is a ministry of the non-denominational, faith-based Kids Beach Club organization. Snacks will be served and prizes awarded.

The group meets each Tuesday from 2-3 p.m. in the Molino Park Elementary cafeteria. Students must register in advance at kidsbeachclub.org/students. For more information, call Highland Baptist Church at (850) 587-5174.

The event is presented by screened and trained volunteers.