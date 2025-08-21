Kelly Duane Davidson

Mr. , age 64, passed away on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in Atmore, Alabama, where he had lived his entire life. A proud member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Mr. Davidson was known for his strong connection to his heritage and community. He was also a devoted member of Grace Fellowship, where he found support and friendship among fellow members. His passing leaves a significant impact on those who knew him and cherished the time spent together.

He was a true outdoorsman who found joy in fishing and strumming his guitar. With a knack for fixing anything that broke, he was always ready to lend a hand. His heart was full of love for his wife and family, and he cherished the time spent on vacations with them. A proud supporter of Alabama football and a devoted Chicago Cubs fan, he wore his patriotism like a badge of honor. For twenty years, he worked as a dredge operator, driving his trusty Peterbilt and cruising on his Harley Davidson. He was the kind of person who never met a stranger, always willing to help anyone in need. He had a talent for cooking, often whipping up delicious meals for his loved ones, and he lived by the simple saying, “It Is What It Is.”

He is preceded in death by his father, David R. Davidson; grandparents, Greley and Alberta McGhee, and Ralph David and Bessie Davidson.

He is survived by his loving wife of forty-two years, Cynthia Davidson of Atmore, Alabama; mother, Evelyn McGhee Akins of Petersburg, Tennessee; two sons, Jay (Bethany) Davidson of Atmore, Alabama and Kyle (Savannah) Davidson of Atmore, Alabama; three brothers, Murray Davidson of Poarch, Alabama, Rowdy (Mona) Davidson of Athens, Alabama and Trevar Akins of Huntsville, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Wyatt Swearingen, Presley Swearingen, JD Swearingen, Blakeleigh Borders, JK Borders, Conner Seaney, and Adalyn Baker; Beloved dogs, Mingo and Freedom.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, August 24, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC with Reverend Rajah Atallah and Reverend Richard Daniels

Burial will follow New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 23, 2025 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Murray Davidson, Rowdy Davidson, Trevar Akins, Jay Davidson, Kyle Davidson and Wyatt Swearingen.