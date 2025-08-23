James David Page

James David Page Sr, 81, a resident of Honoraville, Alabama, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, August 9th, 2025. A celebration of his life will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, August 16th at United Pentecostal Church in Atmore with Brother Derek Gobert and Brother Rusty Knowles officiating.

David spent most of his professional career as a truck driver, which allowed him the opportunity to see a lot of places and meet a lot of people he otherwise wouldn’t have been able to do. At home, he loved watching sports. Didn’t matter if it was football, baseball, or racing, he was there for it! He was also a faithful and beloved member of United Pentecostal Church where he adored both his pastor and his church family. David was blessed with a servant’s heart, which was quite fitting for the gentle giant of a man he was. He was also blessed with the gift for gab and nothing, not even physical limitations, would keep him from entertaining you with stories of places you’ve never been and people you’ve never met! Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, and “Paw Paw” to his grandchildren and great-grands. There was nowhere he’d rather be than his home, surrounded by his beloved family members. He never wanted anyone to stray too far, especially his cherished wife, daughter, and favorite son-in-law, Ray. Words could not properly express how much he meant to all of them nor how much he was loved by them all, but comfort is found in the knowledge that he is now dancing on the streets of gold in his heavenly reward.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Walker & Ella Mae Rose Page; siblings, Robert Wesley Page, Edmond Page, John William Page, Iva Jean Page Butler, and Charlene Gilliam Page; and niece, Rita Gail Gilliam. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 62 years, Betty Sue Yarbrough Page; their children, Patty Lynn (Mickey Ray) Stringer and Craig (Maria) Smith; grandchildren, Chelsea Lorainne (Chris) Coburn and Wesley M. (Zoe) Peebles; great-grandchildren, Lane Matthews, Sophia Renea Coburn, and Sylvia Violet Peebles who is set to make her arrival in September; siblings, Myra Ann Joiner, Janice Page Coale, William Paul (Sue) Page, and his baby (i.e. favorite) sister, Mary Jane Page; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to both their church family at United Pentecostal Church of Atmore and everyone else who prayed so fervently for David.

The family requests that any memorial donations be made to David’s church, United Pentecostal Church of Atmore.