It’s The First Day Of School. Here’s What To Know The New Phone Ban.

It’s the first day of school for Escambia County, and there are new state laws in place governing cell phone usage.

Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, a total ban has been implemented statewide on cell phone use for elementary and middle school students during school hours — essentially from bell to bell for grades K-8.

High school students are generally allowed to use their phones outside of class, but not during instructional time unless “expressly directed by a teacher solely for educational purposes”.

Students will be allowed to use their phones, however, for documented medical conditions or disabilities.

“It is a law, and it’s something we are going to make certain we adhere to,” Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard said.

Escambia County looked at Yondr pouches to control phone usage, but they were found to be cost prohibitive. Yondr is a pouch that locks phones inside.

Pictured below: We were there when Escambia County (FL) Public Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard visited Flomaton High School last year to learn about Yondr pouches for locking away cell phones during the school day. Escambia County, Florida, ultimately determined the pouches were too expensive. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.