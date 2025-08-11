It’s The First Day Of School. Here’s What To Know The New Phone Ban.

August 11, 2025

It’s the first day of school for Escambia County, and there are new state laws in place governing cell phone usage.

Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, a total ban has been implemented statewide on cell phone use for elementary and middle school students during school hours — essentially from bell to bell for grades K-8.

High school students are generally allowed to use their phones outside of class, but not during instructional time unless “expressly directed by a teacher solely for educational purposes”.

Students will be allowed to use their phones, however, for documented medical conditions or disabilities.

“It is a law, and it’s something we are going to make certain we adhere to,” Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard said.

Escambia County looked at Yondr pouches to control phone usage, but they were found to be cost prohibitive. Yondr is a pouch that locks phones inside.

Pictured below: We were there when Escambia County (FL) Public Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard visited Flomaton High School last year to learn about Yondr pouches for locking away cell phones during the school day. Escambia County, Florida, ultimately determined the pouches were too expensive. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 