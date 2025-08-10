Hundreds Of Families Received A Back To School Helping Hand

August 10, 2025

Hundreds of families received a little extra boost with the big distribution Saturday morning at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

Families received food from Farm Share and backpacks filled with school supplies.

The distribution was held by Rep. Michelle Salzman and a coalition of community sponsors and partners, including the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Many other groups volunteered, including Tate High School baseball.

For more photos, click here.

“Today’s food distribution and back to school backpack giveaway was a beautiful reminder that when we set aside the background noise and focus on what truly matters, we can make a real difference,” Salzman said. “Moments like these show the power of coming together to support our neighbors, lift each other up, and make the world a better place one act of kindness at a time.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 