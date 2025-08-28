George Stone Corrections Graduates Ready For Duty With Escambia County

A dozen new corrections officers will be joining Escambia County Corrections following their graduation from the George Stone Criminal Justice Training Center. The graduation marked the completion of a rigorous 420-hour training program designed to prepare them for careers in corrections.

The graduates were:

Thomas Accardi

Fernando Almanzar

Jessica Bizzell

Marc Blanton

Marc Clarke

Jeshua Collado

Rachel Kanter

Robert Kersey

Deandra McClain

Stephan Schultz

Daniel Tipton

Tyra Yelverton

“In a country of over 260 million adults, less than 1 in 600 wears the uniform of a corrections officer,” Escambia County Corrections Captain Shawn Hankins said. “These silent professionals stand watch behind the walls – protecting those who can’t protect themselves, maintaining order where few dare to go, and upholding justice from the inside out. We encourage you to support these everyday heroes and honor their unseen sacrifice.”

Over the course of three months, the trainees participated in an intensive curriculum that combined physical training, academic studies, and hands-on certifications. The program, recognized for its demanding nature, equipped the students with the skills and knowledge necessary to handle the complexities of working in corrections.

The training curriculum covered essential topics including defensive tactics, physical fitness, and specialized certifications such as CPR, first aid, and firearms. Students also participated in academic courses that explored the legal, ethical and procedural aspects of corrections work.